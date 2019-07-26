|
Alaina Courtney Bell was stillborn at 25 weeks on Monday July 22, 2019 @ 5:05am weighing 10 1/2 oz. and she was 10 in. long. She will be missed by her parents, Mike and Jackie Bell, her sister Selena and brother Jade, and many family and friends. Her brief moment in life brought lots of excitement and joy to us all. She will be truly missed but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers please make donations to one of the following organizations that has been a great comfort and support to us during this time in our lives:
NILMDTS.org kennedysangelgowns.org community.church
Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 26 to July 27, 2019