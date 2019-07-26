Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALAINA BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAINA COURTNEY BELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALAINA COURTNEY BELL Obituary
Alaina Courtney Bell was stillborn at 25 weeks on Monday July 22, 2019 @ 5:05am weighing 10 1/2 oz. and she was 10 in. long. She will be missed by her parents, Mike and Jackie Bell, her sister Selena and brother Jade, and many family and friends. Her brief moment in life brought lots of excitement and joy to us all. She will be truly missed but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers please make donations to one of the following organizations that has been a great comfort and support to us during this time in our lives:

NILMDTS.org kennedysangelgowns.org community.church
Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALAINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.