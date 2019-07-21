Alan Cowell, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, formerly of New Jersey, died at home in Chesapeake on Monday, July 8, 2019.



Born on March 25, 1954, he is survived by his wife, Nancy (Oren) Cowell, also from New Jersey. They spent 44 years as a married couple after their wedding on March 15, 1975. Al is also survived by their daughter Jennifer Coleman and her husband Dave of Chesapeake, Virginia, their son David Cowell of Chesapeake, Virginia, four grandchildren, Sophia, Frankie, Liam, and Anora, and siblings Kathleen Cowell of Alpha, New Jersey, Linda Vosburg and her husband Dave of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, Lorraine Milewski and her husband Dave of Milford, New Jersey, Kenneth Cowell of Alpha, New Jersey, and Claire Jesiolowski and her husband John of Easton, Pennsylvania. He is the son of the late Arthur Cowell and Norma (Hogg) Cowell.



Al was a long-time employee of Lipton Tea, having worked there both in New Jersey and in Virginia after moving to Virginia in 1987 until his retirement in 2010. After retiring, he took to his passion of woodworking, making benches, tables, end tables, rocking horses, rocking chairs, cabinets, stands, clocks, and musical instruments and many other pieces which his wife, children, and grandchildren all enjoyed. He was a caring, giving, patient, and loving man. He will be missed.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 2:00PM at Snellings Funeral Home at 1144 George Washington Highway N, Chesapeake, VA 23323. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



www.snellingsfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019