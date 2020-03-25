|
|
Alan Johnston White, 98, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Norfolk on November 7, 1921 to the late Dr. Joshua Warren White and Emily Johnston White. In addition to his parents, Alan was predeceased by his two brothers, Joshua Warren White, Jr. and Robert Johnston White, and his nephew Joshua Warren White, II and Emily Johnston White.
After he finished Maury High School, he went on to graduate in 1943 from Hampden Sydney College, where he was a member of Chi Phi fraternity and the captain of the tennis team where he played #1 singles. He attended Northwestern Midshipman School and served in the Navy during World War II, and in the Korean War as a lieutenant in the Supply Corps. While serving, he also taught at the Naval Academy.
In 1953, he joined Old Dominion Paper Company, which was founded in 1884 by his great grandfather, Robert Johnston. Alan was elected Executive Vice President in 1956 and retained that position after the company merged with Dillard Paper Company in 1973. Throughout his life he enjoyed sailing, playing golf and tennis and being outdoors. He was very active in his church. The first half of his life he attended First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, where he served as a Deacon. He served on the vestry after becoming an active member of The Church of the Good Shepherd. He served on various boards in the community.
He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Patricia (Patsy) Patee White, his son, Alan Johnston White, Jr., his daughter, Patee White Ramsey and her husband, Frederick (Fred) Joseph Ramsey, his three grandchildren, Fuller Johnston Ramsey, Virginia Patee Ramsey and Patricia Marie Ramsey, his niece, Lee White VanTassel, and her family, and his nephew, William (Billy) Carr White, and his family.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Inc., in Norfolk is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2020