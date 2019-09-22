The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Alan M. Marshall Sr. from Virginia Beach, VA has left his earthly course on September 18, 2019. He graduated from Maury High School and was a Electrician with IBEW for over 20 years. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was survived by Kathleen Marshall, Alan Marshall Jr., Malade Morris, Roshawn Foote-Scott, Tiffany Townsend; his brother, James Marshall, and sisters, Louise Rivers, Virginia Cox, Estelle Moultrie, and a host of grandchildren and a great grandchild; as well as nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held, 2pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. A viewing will be held, 4pm - 8pm, Tues., Sept. 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
