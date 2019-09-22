|
|
Alan M. Marshall Sr. from Virginia Beach, VA has left his earthly course on September 18, 2019. He graduated from Maury High School and was a Electrician with IBEW for over 20 years. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was survived by Kathleen Marshall, Alan Marshall Jr., Malade Morris, Roshawn Foote-Scott, Tiffany Townsend; his brother, James Marshall, and sisters, Louise Rivers, Virginia Cox, Estelle Moultrie, and a host of grandchildren and a great grandchild; as well as nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held, 2pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. A viewing will be held, 4pm - 8pm, Tues., Sept. 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019