Alan Michael Seagle, 69, of Virginia Beach, passed away July 14, 2019. He was born in Roanoke, VA and was the son of the late Paul and Juanita Seagle.
Alan is survived by 2 sisters, Carole S. Davis of Suffolk, VA and Judith L. Seagle of Roanoke Rapids, NC; a brother, Neal W. Seagle of Poolesville, MD; 2 nephews, Paul and wife Lory and Matthew and wife Ariel; and 4 great nephews, Ethan, Richard, Grant Owen, and Evan.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Suffolk (fbcsuffolk.org). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 16, 2019