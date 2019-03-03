Alan Marshall, 62, of Chesapeake passed into eternity on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH, the much-loved son of the late Paul L. and Eddie Mae Marshall. A 1974 graduate of Woodward High School, he went to work for G.C. Murphy and Walgreens. In 1987 he joined the Navy to see the world and see the world he did! He garnered several commendation medals along the way and ended his 14-year Navy career on the USS America after being honorably discharged. He went on to work for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and mail handler retiring in August 2012 after 30 years of combined service. Alan loved all things â€œCincyâ€ especially the Bengals, the Reds, Skyline Chili, and White Castles. He loved jazz, a good smelling cologne, playing basketball, dancing, watching all sports on tv, and Monday movie matinees at Regal Cinemas. He leaves, far too soon, to cherish his memory, his soulmate of 31 years (married 19 years on March 18), Deborah Alexander-Marshall, son Nathaniel J. Alexander, daughter Tracy L. Alexander, grandchildren Maiyah J. Alexander and Nathaniel J. Alexander II, sister Debora Marshall, nephews Michael Marshall (children Breyannah and Dakota), Kenneth Marshall (wife Josiephine, sons Kyle and Kamren), Howard Goode IV (wife Nicole, son Jace) and niece Tia Goode, mother-in-law Louise White, sister and brother-in-law Howard and Jacqueline Goode, aunt Pat, cousins, other family, his Tabernacle Christian Church family, treasured friends, neighbors and his much loved grandpuppy Zoe. Alanâ€™s celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Timothy Baptist Church, 1613 E Washington St., Suffolk, VA. Burial with military honors to follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary