Alan Marshall



(Navy SK2, USPS Ret.)



03/31/1956 - 02/24/2019



and



Deacon James L. White



(MSgt. U.S. Air Force Ret.)



01/29/1936 - 01/07/2019



From Tia: Papa, I miss and think of you every day. I miss your loud laughter, the smell of your cologne and most of all your big grin. I consider myself lucky to have had such a close relationship with you. You modeled what a son, husband, father and man of God should be. Thank you for being the best Papa in the world. Until we meet again. Uncle Alan, Gentle giant. Those are the words that come to mind when I think of you. You were an excellent husband, father and uncle. I'm so glad and grateful that God placed you into our lives. Love and miss you.



From Tracy: I never truly understood the saying "not a day goes byâ€¦" until I lost the both of you. Life without one of you is hard and without both is unimaginable. The foundation and stability you gave me, the unwavering love you displayed for me and the way you spoiled me (and grand/great-grand doggie Zoe) has given me the freedom to be the best version of myself. I thank God for you both and I'll miss you forever.



From Howie, Nicole and Jace: Papa and Uncle Al, You are on our minds every day. We love and miss you so much.



From Rhonda and "Baby Girl" Maiyah: There isn't a day that goes by that we don't think about Papa and Pal. When you needed them the most, they would be there; and it's a blessing to be able to have both grandfather and great-grandfather figures in our lives. Even if it was only to sit and talk with them (about anything at all), they would lend an ear (and a shoulder to cry on, too.). We're so lucky to have had these men in our lives that helped to mold us into who we are today, and every day we hope that they're smiling down on us. We love you!



From Michele and "Bubba" Nathanial II: Me and Pal would always play Madden 16 when I would come over. Me and Papa had our special handshake that no one else could use but us. Dad would try so hard to do it with him, but Pop said no. We made that promise. My granddad and great-granddad were both very special to me. My mom and I love and miss you



both very much.



