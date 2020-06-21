Alan Marshall (Navy SK2, USPS Ret.)



03/31/1956 - 02/24/2019



and



Deacon James L. White (MSgt. U.S. Air Force Ret.)



01/29/1936 - 01/07/2019



From Louise: Jimmy, my honey, forever my darling you were a wonderful husband for 63 years and a loving father to our girls. You took such good care of us and I thank you. I'll always love you, I miss you so much. Alan, your passing was such a shock. I miss your easy, gentle ways.



From Debbie: Pop, on Father's Day I honor and thank you for being the great dad you were, and for the wonderful life you gave us. No matter where we lived - Georgia, Kansas, California, Arkansas, Maine, North Carolina and Virginia - you and Mommy made it a loving home. I (and your forest of house plants!) miss you every day. Alan, my sweetheart, my darling, my best friend thank you for the 31 wonderful years we had together, and for loving a single mom and her two kids who you made your own. Loosing Pop was devastating, but when you left soooo suddenly and unexpectedly six weeks later, it leveled me to the ground. Six graves apart out at Albert G. Horton...who knew? I miss you so much.



From Jackie: Daddy, I never thought that one day you wouldn't be aroundâ€¦miss you, your fatherly guidance, Bible teaching but most of all your love. Alan, aka Big Guyâ€¦miss your quiet spirit & great gifts of cologne. You were 1 in a million.



Miss you much.



From Howard: Pops, you were there to lend a hand when needed. Al, my jazz music buddyâ€¦



Miss you guys.



From Nate your grandson and son: On Father's Day to my Papa and Palâ€¦Every day I think of both of you. No matter what I do from watching TV shows and movies, to random memories and thoughts with laughter. When I am on my way to work (driving by the VA cemetery), I give a salute and a kiss and point to the sky, saying loudly "I love you both and miss you every day". I tell myself how do I move on without both of you. And yet, I do it slowly everydayâ€¦ it's not easyâ€¦ it hasn't been easyâ€¦ I doubt it ever will be easyâ€¦ but it has to happenâ€¦ one day at a timeâ€¦ Just know, you both are my heroes and now my guardian angelsâ€¦ thank you for your love and sacrifice and pray that I can be the man that you both envisioned me to be. Happy Father's Day, gentlemenâ€¦ I love you guys.



