We are so sorry to hear about Mrs. Bobulinski. She taught my daughter, Kennedi, and we were looking forward to having her teach our younger daughter as well. It takes a huge heart to shape little minds...she was so great at what she did! She talked about her daughters often and I hope they are able to hold all those memories close. We will remember not that she passed, but that she lived. She will not be forgotten.

The Anderson's

