Albert B. Croom, 81, passed away November 29, 2020 in Coinjock, NC. He is survived by his wife, Barbara C. Croom and two children and their families, including two grandsons.A graveside service and burial will be private. Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com . Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.