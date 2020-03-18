|
Albert C. McVicker, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on March 10, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Albert was the son of the late Albert H. and Elsie K. McVicker. He retired honorably from the U.S. Navy after 22 years of service. His last duty as an aircraft mechanic and helicopter rescue aircrew with HAL-4 at NAS, Norfolk. Following retirement from the Navy, Albert retired from civil service as a Lieutenant from the Naval Station Norfolk Fire Department.
Albert's memberships include Virginia Chevy Lovers, Tidewater AACA, International Station Wagon Club, and was a Docent on the USS Wisconsin.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Georgiann; two sons, Patrick and Michael and his wife, Joanna; and grandchildren, Andrew and Eliza.
A memorial service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veteran's Cemetery, Suffolk, VA on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at Parkinson Plaza, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305-1425. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020