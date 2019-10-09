Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Kempsville Golf Course
Albert "Jack" Copperthite

Albert â€˜Jack" Copperthite passed away October 5, 2019 at his home in Virginia Beach, VA.

Predeceased by his parents Mr. and Mrs. R.H. Copperthite.

Left to cherish his memory are, his twin sister Margaret Lints, his daughter Pamela Woolwine, three granddaughters Amanda, Melissa, and Alexis Woolwine, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, he would like donations to go to the Kempsville Voluntary Rescue Squad.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12th at Kempsville Golf Course at 1:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019
