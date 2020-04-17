The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Albert D. "Bo" Bohon


1923 - 2020
Albert D. "Bo" Bohon Obituary
Albert D. "Bo" Bohon, age 96, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on April 16, 2020. He was born in Montgomery County on July 22, 1923, to Bruce and Lula McDaniel Bohon.

He was predeceased by Cerita Barker Bohon, his wife of 54 years, and is survived by his son, Dr. Albert "Dean" Bohon, Jr. (Linda) of Chesapeake; two granddaughters, Dr. Wendy Bohon Clarey (Scott) of Chesapeake Beach, MD and Angela Bohon Barnhart (Brennan) of Chesapeake; six grandchildren and his sister, Almeta Landes of Roanoke, VA.

Bo served in the Army AF during WWII. He retired from Norfolk Southern with 39 years and went on to work another 20 years under other railroad contracts.

The graveside service will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2020
