Albert Earl Grimstead "Squirrel", 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020.
He was born on October 5, 1941 in Princess Anne County to the late Herman "Polk" and Margaret "Katie" Grimstead. Albert was a master electrician with the Virginia Beach Public School System, from which he retired after over 30 years of service.
He was the loving and devoted husband of Bonnie for 53 years, who passed in January 2018. He was also preceded in death by his first born, Brian, and his sister, Shelby. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Craig (Jenette) and Kevin (Sharon); and his grandchildren, whom he loved very much: Ryan, Trevor, Elijah, and Conner. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Susan; nieces, Margaret (Mike), Cheryl (Steve), Kristi (Nate); nephew, Tim (Wendy); and other loving family members and friends. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 2nd, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Albert's name to the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020