The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Grimstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Earl Grimstead


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Earl Grimstead Obituary
Albert Earl Grimstead "Squirrel", 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020.

He was born on October 5, 1941 in Princess Anne County to the late Herman "Polk" and Margaret "Katie" Grimstead. Albert was a master electrician with the Virginia Beach Public School System, from which he retired after over 30 years of service.

He was the loving and devoted husband of Bonnie for 53 years, who passed in January 2018. He was also preceded in death by his first born, Brian, and his sister, Shelby. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Craig (Jenette) and Kevin (Sharon); and his grandchildren, whom he loved very much: Ryan, Trevor, Elijah, and Conner. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Susan; nieces, Margaret (Mike), Cheryl (Steve), Kristi (Nate); nephew, Tim (Wendy); and other loving family members and friends. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 2nd, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Albert's name to the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -