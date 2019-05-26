Albert F. Holub, 89 years old, passed away on Sunday, May 19th after a brief illness. How lucky are we that we spent time with one of the greatest men that ever walked this earth. A loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Al â€œPopsâ€ Holub is a legend and our superhero. Superheroâ€™s never die, their memories, advice, and guidance forever lives on in the hearts and souls of family members and friends. Al was born in Chicago in 1929 and lived a full and eventful life as a Navy seaman, achieving the rank of Master Chief. He married Carol in 1961 and immediately adopted her two young sons, Bob and Tim, giving them the love and guidance to thrive and succeed. Upon completing his remarkable career in the USN, Al went on to finish a second successful career at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. In retirement, Al and Carol toured the US and the world and were veterans of 50 sea cruises. An archetype of resiliency and strength, Alâ€™s dedication to his family never wavered, as he continued to be an irreplaceable role model and mentor for his four grandchildren. He is, and always will be a shining example of what it is to be a good man and good father. Al is predeceased by his wife Carol and survived by his sons, Robert and wife Nancy of San Diego, CA, Timothy and wife Donna of Moyock, NC, Four grandsons, Michael, Timothy, Matthew, and Patrick, and two great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Harmony at Oakbrooke and Interim Hospice for their wonderful care.A private memorial service will be held a later date. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel is assisting the family.Memorial donations may be made to , Chapter 20, where Al was a lifetime member. Chapter 20, 4896 Kempsville Greens Parkway, Va. Beach, VA, 23462. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019