|
|
Al's "Sweet Peace" came October 23, 2019. He was 75 years old. He is predeceased by his mom, Julia and his dad, Albert, Jr.; grandma, Chrissie and granddad, Albert, Sr.
His wife of 50 years, Mary Linda was a childhood friend and neighbor. They married in 1969 and continued to live in their neighborhood.
Al enjoyed the outdoors and country and bluegrass music. He was very handy in keeping his cars running. In grade school Albert was the fastest runner in his class. When he played "Fox & Hound" you could not catch him! Mary finally caught him when she was 24!
He enjoyed walking his dogs daily. Over the years he and Mary have had 36 furry friends. Albert rescued his last dog in an underground pipe- "Sweetie Pie" is now 11 Â½ years old.
Retiring from BASF (formerly VA Chemicals) when his plant moved to Texas. He had a gentle soul and a quiet spirit. We have his "Cradle Role" certificate from Calvary Baptist Church where we were married and sang in the choir. Our nieces and nephews shared many happy and fun times. Great memories made. We have had a blessed life and we give our Lord and Savior the praise, honor, and glory for the things he hath done. We were both caregivers for our parents. Jesus Christ is the best caregiver one can have. I'd like to thank Dr. Bruce Britton our physician for all his home visits. He brought his beagle "Pepper" and put her in bed with Albert and took pictures. I called her "Dr. Pepper" -Al's favorite drink. Many thanks to Bon Secours Hospice, Penny, Chaplain Mary, Denise, and Felicia for their comfort and compassionate care. "Sweetheart" you will be in my mind and heart always. Till we meet again. If you would like to give a gift to Al's furry friends, they would be grateful. Portsmouth Humane Society, 4022 Seaboard Court Portsmouth, VA 23701. Arrangements by Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.
www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019