Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Albert Henry Campbell, 90, went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2019. He was born in New York, NY to the late Albert & Sophia Campbell.

Albert proudly served the US Army. He was devoted to both of his churches, St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in Selden, NY and Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Va. Beach serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Usher for over 50 years. Albert was the co-founder of the St. Margaret of Scotland Youth Association. He was an avid sports fan, both as a spectator and coaching youth teams.

Albert leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Campbell; his sons, Anthony Campbell & wife Melissa, Joseph A. Campbell & wife Bethany and Philip E. Campbell & wife Karen; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Edward and Bruce; a sister, Jean; along with extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church immediately followed by a funeral mass at 7:00 p.m. celebrated by Rev. Fr. Timothy Kuhneman. The burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Princess Anne Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel is assisting the family. A full obituary and condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019
