Albert James Moberg, 89, died in Suffolk, Virginia on May 3, 2019. Al was born on March 2, 1930 in Hampton, Virginia. He married Elizabeth (Betsy) Vinieratos in 1951 and they had two children, James Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Libby) Houpos. Al served as a Korean War combat artillery officer and worked for the Newport News Shipyard for 32 years. He and his wife Betsy were founding members of Northampton Presbyterian Church in Hampton, Virginia. After Betsyâ€™s passing in 1991, Al married Sydnor Hutcheson. Al returned to the Tidewater area after Sydâ€™s passing in 2015. He is survived by his brother, his son and daughter, 4 grandchildren, a step-grandson, and 3 great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Green Acres Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, Alâ€™s family encourages that donations be made to the Albert and Sydnor Moberg Endowed Scholarship at Christopher Newport University, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News, VA 23606.To view the full obituary and to offer condolences, please visit BWFosterFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019