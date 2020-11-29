Rev. Albert Kenneth Carlton, Jr., 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away in Winston-Salem, NC, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on November 28, 2020. Born in Plant City, Florida, he was the son of the late Albert K. Carlton, Sr. and Vila Fielding Carlton. Ken served his country in the United States Marine Corp and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Following his military career he faithfully served the Lord for a combined 44 years as Pastor and Missionary. Left to honor his memory are his wife of 56 years, Helen Sue Culpepper Carlton; his four children, Kimberly Carlton Cox and her husband, Jeffrey Cox of Kernersville, NC, Albert Kenneth "Casey" Carlton, III and his wife, Rikki Carlton of Hertford, NC, Todd Carlton and his fiancÃ©, Jennifer Minton of Mooresville, NC and Jennifer Carlton Kibel and her husband, Shawn Kibel of Kennesaw, GA; his sister, Martha Carlton Heiser and her husband, Tom Heiser of Richmond, VA.; his grandchildren, Ashley Cox Messer and her husband, Tyler Messer, Alex Cox, Danielle Carlton, Camden Carlton, Carsen Carlton and Grason Carlton, Lauren Maguire and Spencer Maguire; nieces and nephews, Jayson Oliver, Joanne Cassar, Jesse Lyell, Jake Lyell, Seth Carlton and Hannah McNamara.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Mark Carlton and Christopher Carlton; sister, Judith Vargas; and his grandson, Blake Carlton.
Ken grew up living abroad in a military family and finally settled in Virginia Beach, VA where he graduated from Norview High School in 1960. He met his beautiful wife, Helen Sue and married in 1960. Ken was called into the ministry in 1976 when he attended and graduated from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC. He pastored and served as associate pastor in many churches through the years, including Oak City Baptist Church, Oak City, NC and most recently Kempsville Baptist Church, Virginia Beach, VA where he was Minister of Adults and Pastoral Care for 12 years; he served three years on the mission field in Denmark and Italy. In addition, he served as Trustee on the Board of Lifeway Christian Resources.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Kempsville Baptist Church, 5204 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10-4 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Due to COVID restrictions, visitations are limited; mask will be required to be worn the entire time in the building. A funeral service will be held at Kempsville Baptist Church on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Dr. Kelly Burris officiating followed by military honors. A private burial will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. Please consider leaving a message to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.com