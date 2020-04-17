|
|
Albert "Larry" Smith, of the 200 block of Old Drive, passed away at home on April 16, 2020 after a hard fought, painful battle against cognitive dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Larry was born on October 3, 1940 in South Norfolk at his late parent's home on Jackson Ave., to Merle Hollowell Smith and Albert Colan Smith. He loved growing up in South Norfolk, and his childhood & teenage jobs included delivering ice & coal for Townsend Brothers, being a paperboy, and working as a soda jerk at Preston's Pharmacy. After graduating from Oscar Smith High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Virginia National Guard from 1959 - 1963. Larry also completed an apprenticeship at NORSHIPCO and then worked for the Federal government as a civilian employee, retiring in 1999 from SUPSHIP at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard after a 33-year career. In retirement Larry volunteered as a poll worker for the Chesapeake Electoral Board and sought out as many opportunities as possible to donate blood, proudly earning his 3-gallon pin from the American Red Cross before health issues prevented him from being a donor. He was an active member of Centerville Baptist Church for 47 years, served as an usher/greeter and enjoyed being a part of the late Judge E. Preston Grissom's Sunday School class.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Betty Locklear Smith, who devotedly cared for him during his illness. They had many happy years of traveling the U.S., shopping, and eating out for lunch & dinner. Betty was the love of Larry's life. He seldom said "no" to her about anything, and they were always together. He is also survived by his son Alan L. Smith (Norfolk, VA.) From Larry his son learned an appreciation for art, music & culture, a passion for civic duty, his sense of humor and respect for all people, regardless of their race or socio-economic status. Other survivors include his sister Dolly S. Richards (Greenville, NC), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother J. Colan Smith (Chesapeake, VA) and his sister Jane S. Ward (Virginia Beach, VA.)
The family is grateful for the medical care he received from Sami Tahhan, MD (EVMS Internal Medicine), and Hamid Ohkravi, MD & Matthew Bourcier, PA-C (EVMS Glennan Center for Geriatrics & Gerontology.) The family is also thankful to those who made it possible for Larry to remain comfortably at home during his last months: Generations Home Health, Freda H. Gordon Hospice & Palliative Care, his personal caregiver Jeannette Carr, and special neighbors Melissa & Mike Creekmore who were always there when Betty called.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Larry's wish to donate his body to the Virginia Anatomical Program wasn't possible. Also, due to the coronavirus, the family will not hold a funeral or memorial service. Friends may contact the family directly to express their condolences. Arrangements are under the direction of Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2020