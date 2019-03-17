Albert Lee Gill, 68, of Tower Hill Road, Appomattox, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Judy Gill for 34 years.Born in West Virginia, August 26, 1950, he was a son of the late Mamie Ross and Paul Gill. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Heather Robinson and husband, Ken of Kingsport, TN, Kelsey Gill of Manassas, Ann Lynn and husband, Wade of Spout Spring, and Dawn Morris and husband, Jack; four brothers, Kenny Gill of Virginia Beach, Gary Hall, James Hall, Paul Hall and wife, Debbie all of Florida; six grandchildren, Niko Robinson, Kaity Thacker and husband, Justin, Brandon Burton, Bryan Burton, Jr., Brooke Morris and Jackson Morris; six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jax, Jase, Hayden, Liam, and Gideon.He was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Wright, and one brother, Bruce Hall.A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Liberty Cemetery, Appomattox, with Rev. Mitch Luckie officiating. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church 1030 Jackson Avenue, Chesapeake, with Pastor Amos Eby officiating, with a reception following..Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary