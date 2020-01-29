|
Albert Lee North, III, "Bert", 58, died peacefully at his home in Wilmington, NC on January 18, 2020, after battling cancer for 12 years. His birthday was March 02, 1961. He was the son of retired LCDR and Mrs. Albert Lee North, Jr., (Al and Frieda) of Virginia Beach, VA.
He grew up in Virginia Beach, loved youth activities at his church, became a high school graduate and joined the Army, assigned to 503 MAINT CO, Ft. Bragg, NC.
He was an automotive mechanic which became his career in civilian life.
He loved buying and repairing antique cars, and traveling which included England, France, and later the Bahamas with his children. He also relished any activities in the outdoors such as swimming, fishing, and gardening.
Other than his parents, he is survived by dear son, Albert Lee North, IV, "Lee"; darling daughter, Jessica Ann North, both of Virginia Beach, VA; and beloved grandson, Joshua Lees Judd, Jr., of Lusby, MD; sister, Lisa Jane North (Jeff Ward) of Chesapeake; great-uncle, Rev. Dr. John Tiller; uncle, H. C. Stanley, Jr. (Brenda); aunt, Betty Stanley Russell (Dale); and his partner, Teresa Elliott, all of North Carolina; and many cousins and friends.
A visitation at 12 noon and funeral service at 1:00 p.m. will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Kings Grant Baptist Church, 873 Little Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at a later date at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020