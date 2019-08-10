Home

Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Albert Leonard Rosenfeld Obituary
Albert Leonard Rosenfeld, a sweet, funny, and kind gentleman, 90, passed away on August 8, 2019, in Virginia Beach. He was born in Brooklyn, New York to Max and Shirley Rosenfeld. He was a graduate of Newport News High School and the College of William and Mary, a track star at both schools. Albert loved his family, computers, games of all types, performing magic tricks, photography, traveling, and the beach. He was an avid artist in pastel chalk and a great story teller. Known as "Mr. A", the owner of Antell's women's clothing store, he was very well known in the Downtown Norfolk business community. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his first wife, Joyce Aks; daughter, Susan Crockin; and twin brother, Franklin. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Maxine Tate; son, Dr. Stephen (Conrad); stepchildren, Shelley (Geoff), Eric (Wendy); two grandchildren, Ilana and Lara; step-grandchildren, Bailie, Auguste, Donovan, Olivia, and Bradon; five great-grandchildren, and many family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in Albert's memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 10, 2019
