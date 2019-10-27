The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Albert Fary
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church
3300 Cedar Lane
Portsmouth, VA
Albert Littleton Fary Jr.


1942 - 2019
Albert Littleton Fary Jr. Obituary
Albert Littleton Fary, Jr. ("Bert"), a prominent Portsmouth attorney and native, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at the age of 77.

Bert received his undergraduate degree from The University of Virginia and his law degree from The University of Richmond. Bert was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at UVA. He was a member of the Portsmouth Assembly.

Bert spent his career practicing law in the Tidewater area. Despite being an attorney, Bert was not always bound by convention, and he was very effective in applying his legal skills to help his clients.

Bert lived his life to the fullest. He had a wide range of interests: he loved the beach and boating; the mountains and skiing; fishing; and tinkering with anything mechanical. He also loved cooking, cars and his cats.

Bert is predeceased by his father, Albert L. Fary, Sr.; his stepmother, Phyllis W. Fary; his biological mother, Margaret Williams; and his brother, Lawrence Fary. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Marilyn Fary; his loving son, Albert L. Fary, III and wife Jennifer Fary; his granddaughter, Sloane Fary; and his sister, Margot Adams.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank his devoted home caregivers, Carline Powell and Misty Walker, and Dr. Ronald Atwood for his expert medical care and always being there.

His memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 3300 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) Coalition, 9945-D Rea Rd. #212, Charlotte NC 28277 (designate "research"); the Portsmouth Humane Society; or the Best Friends Animal Society. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
