Albert N. Antaki Jr â€œAlâ€, 71 of Virginia Beach, passed away on April 5, 2019, after several years of declining health. Born on April 8, 1947, in East Orange, NJ, to Albert N. Antaki, Sr and Evelyn Fuleihan Antaki. He graduated from East Orange High School. After attending Upsala College briefly, he joined the U.S. Army and served three tours of duty in Vietnam. His bravery and dedication earned him two Purple Hearts and two Presidential Unit Citations. After six years of active duty, he served in both the Army Reserves and the National Guard completing more than a thirty-year career. He worked as a Virginia Beach Police Officer. Upon graduating from Old Dominion University in 1983 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, he worked until 2010 in civil Service at NAV-AIR Oceana as an Aerospace Engineer on both the F-14 and FA-18 programs. His proudest achievement was being named F-14 Propulsion Program Lead. Al was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Delna Lineberry Antaki of Virginia Beach, his sister-in-law Patricia Lineberry and niece Melissa Lineberry of Burlington NC, his nephew Jay Lineberry and his wife Angel and their daughters Arrington and Katherine of Lexington NC, as well as godchildren, and numerous cousins.Visitation will be held from 6:00 â€" 8:00 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019, at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Laskin Road Chapel in Virginia Beach. A Celebration of Life will be held at the funeral home chapel on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm. A reception for friends and family will follow at the Broad Bay Country Club from 2:00 â€" 4:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Disabled Veterans of America Chapter 20 or any veteran organization of your choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019