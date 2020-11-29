1/2
Albert Teal "Skip" Fisher
1931 - 2020
Albert Teal "Skip" Fisher 89, of Virginia Beach, VA., passed on from this life surrounded by his family on the early morning of November 27th from natural causes.

Skip was born May 13th, 1931 to Martha Teal and Albert Fisher in Philadelphia spending formative years at William Penn Charter School which shaped his character and after graduating in 1948 Skip went on to study history and mathematics at the University of Pennsylvania and Hobart College in upstate New York. He spent many of those summers as a Lifeguard on the Jersey Shore. While attending Hobart, Skip enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After completing Officer Candidate School, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant. He met his wife, Gretchen Hogaboom Fisher, daughter of General and Mrs. Robert E. Hogaboom, on an unexpected blind date that turned into 65 years of marriage with five children.

Skip was stationed in Quantico, Camp Lejeune, NC, Norfolk and Virginia Beach, VA with his young family. He dutifully and faithfully served his country for 23 years. He was on the USS Boxer during the Cuban Missile Crisis, was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in the Vietnam War, and served for a year in Okinawa. He retired from the USMC with honors in 1974 and began working on his master's degree in business at Old Dominion University. He and Gretchen started a very successful business, ValPak of Southern Virginia, and eventually was joined by their son, Albert Jr. He loved researching his genealogy and discovered he was a descendent of John Howland's wife, who were passengers on the Mayflower.

Skip is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Gretchen, five children, Geoffrey, Amy, Albert Jr. (Amethyst), Bobby (Michelle) and Allison (Todd), and 11 grandchildren, Courtney, Emily and Gavin Fisher; Shannon, River and Willow Fisher; Bobbiejean and Elsie Fisher; Sam, Matthew and Nicki Lyles.

A private service for the family will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church. A United States Marine Corps burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.



Once A Marine Always A Marine - Semper Fi

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 29, 2020.
