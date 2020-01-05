|
Albert W. Keywood of Virginia Beach went peacefully to his eternal home on December 30, 2019.
Al was born June 20, 1941 in Arlington, VA. He is survived by Mary, his best friend and wife of 48 years, and daughter, Allison Keywood Meredith and husband, Minor Meredith III and granddaughter, Orielle Elizabeth Meredith of San Clemente, CA and son, Michael Joseph Keywood of Virginia Beach and partner, Scott Meredith. He is also survived by his younger brother, James B. Keywood of Lynchburg, Virginia.
Al grew up in Arlington, VA, went to Washington & Lee High School and attended the University of VA extension in Fairfax, VA. In 1965 he began a 21 year career working for Rentex Corporation, a hospital, hotel, and restaurant industrial laundry corporation. In 1986, Al accepted a job as Vice President of Operations for Virginia Linen Services and moved his wife and their two children to Virginia Beach.
In 1990, after extensive travelling for the job, Al bought S. Ray Barrett Dry Cleaners in Norfolk, VA which was established in 1909, to be close to home with his wife and children. With the rapid growth of the business, in 1994, he moved his entire business operation into a building on 21st Street in Ghent where many of the original employees he hired still remain today. He credits all of his success to providing excellent quality, customer service and to the Lord. His son and wife continue to run the business.
Since 2001, Al had overcome many chronic health problems from esophageal cancer to open heart surgery. He was a member of Galilee Episcopal Church. He was a kind and gentle man with a heart of gold and totally selfless. He will be deeply missed.
A celebration of his life will be held at Galilee Episcopal Church, 3928 Pacific Avenue, Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 3:30PM, with a reception to follow at the church.
We wish to thank the care team of Westminster Hospice who provided outstanding kindness and compassion as they helped him on his final and eternal journey.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Lee's Friends at leesfriends.org or . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020