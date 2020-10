Or Copy this URL to Share

Alberta Phillips, 82, passed October 11, 2020. A funeral will be held,11:00am, Sat. Oct. 17th at United House of Prayer, Chesapeake, VA. A viewing will be Fri., Oct. 16 at Metropolitan, Berkley.



