Alberto "Boyet" Aban Abille, 67 of Virginia Beach, lost his battle with liver cancer on May 26.
He was born in San Felipe, Zambales Philippines. He is survived by his twin brother, Arturo "Boy"; sister, Norma Abille Abiba; niece/adopted daughter, Pamela Abille Asuelo-Montalla (Erick); and older brothers, Virgilio (Ligaya) and Resty; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents, Agustin, Sr., and Trinidad; brothers, Mariano, Rogilio, Agustin, Jr., Dionisio; and sisters, Adelina "Lynn", Elizabeth, and Lolita.
Viewing will be available for family and friends on Sunday, May 31, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel from 1 to 9 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of Saint Mark on Monday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 30, 2020.