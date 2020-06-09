Alberto Ornelas Sr.
1965-2020

Alberto Ornelas Sr., 55, passed away peacefully at his home in Virginia Beach on Saturday, June 6th 2020. He was a very respectable, hardworking, intelligent, & loyal man. He was the definition of achieving the American dream. He came from humble beginnings & became a successful entrepreneur. Many people knew him as the owner of El Azteca Mexican Restaurants. For more information on his viewing & memorial service, visit hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 9, 2020.
