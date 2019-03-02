|
|
Alease Best Askew, 93, passed away March 1, 2019. She was born in Clinton, NC, Feb. 9, 1926 to the late Robert Franklin Best Sr. and Gladys King Best. She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church and life member of United Methodist Women. She was pre-deceased by her husband, William A. Askew; her son, Frank Askew; her grandson, David J. Askew; her brothers, Robert F. Best Jr., Willie L. Best and Ken Best. Survivors include her daughter, Allison Askew-Hahn (Joe Hahn); her granddaughter, Leah Askew, raised as a daughter; two sons, Donald Askew Sr.(Linda), David M. Askew; grandchildren, Donald Askew Jr., Kristen Morello (Paul), Jack Hahn, Grace Hahn; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Jacob, Ashley, Aaron; sister, Angela Francis; three sisters-in-law, Mary Best, Elli Best, Jo Best; brother, Vance Best (Sue). She also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the home on Sunday, March 3, 2:00-4:00. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heritage United Methodist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019