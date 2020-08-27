1/1
Aleksandra Chel "Rex" Najewicz
Aleksandra "Rex" Chel Najewicz, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2020, at the age of 18 years old. She is survived by her Mother Klista, Father Tim, Brothers Aidan and Tim (Beth), and Grandmothers Kay, JoAnn and Anne. She was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin and loved by so many. She was a passionate advocate for environmental issues and social justice. She enjoyed her time in competitive dance, and was a brilliant student. Her free spirit reflected her eclectic taste in music. Bringing friends and family together were her joy and passion. Her empathetic Libra soul shined through in every aspect of her life. She felt everyone's emotions and took everyone in her loving arms. We will always remember her infectious smile and radiant light.

In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in her honor at treesforachange.com or donate to ruffroadpetrescue.com or lgbtlifecenter.org. A Celebration of Life is being planned for October 10, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 27, 2020.
