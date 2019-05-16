Aletha Gunter Barnes, 88, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born May 25, 1930 in Oglethorpe County, GA to the late Edd Mitchell Gunter and Willie Mae Warren Gunter. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her three brothers, five sisters, and a son, Ron Barnes. Aletha was a dedicated member of Indian River Baptist Church having attended for 46 years. She enjoyed reading her bible and attending church. While she was homebound, she enjoyed visits from her family, friends and neighbors. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loving friend. She raised her family and lived in her home on Walnut Avenue for 54 years.Left to cherish her memory is her loving and devoted husband, Albert Barnes; daughter, Marcia Riley (Tim), sons, Thomas Barnes (Deborah) and Larry Barnes (Sandra); eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Indian River Baptist Church. A service to celebrate her life will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bert Kirk officiating. Immediately following the service there will be a reception in the church social hall. At 2:30 p.m. she will be laid to rest at Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, NC. Graham Funeral Home will be caring for arrangements. Please visit grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 16, 2019