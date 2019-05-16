The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Indian River Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Indian River Baptist Church
Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Cedarwood Cemetery
Hertford, NC
View Map
Wake
Following Services
Indian River Baptist Church Social Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Aletha Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aletha Gunter Barnes


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aletha Gunter Barnes Obituary
Aletha Gunter Barnes, 88, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born May 25, 1930 in Oglethorpe County, GA to the late Edd Mitchell Gunter and Willie Mae Warren Gunter. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her three brothers, five sisters, and a son, Ron Barnes. Aletha was a dedicated member of Indian River Baptist Church having attended for 46 years. She enjoyed reading her bible and attending church. While she was homebound, she enjoyed visits from her family, friends and neighbors. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loving friend. She raised her family and lived in her home on Walnut Avenue for 54 years.Left to cherish her memory is her loving and devoted husband, Albert Barnes; daughter, Marcia Riley (Tim), sons, Thomas Barnes (Deborah) and Larry Barnes (Sandra); eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Indian River Baptist Church. A service to celebrate her life will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bert Kirk officiating. Immediately following the service there will be a reception in the church social hall. At 2:30 p.m. she will be laid to rest at Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, NC. Graham Funeral Home will be caring for arrangements. Please visit grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now