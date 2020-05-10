Aletha May Seltzer
1927 - 2020
Aletha May Seltzer, 92, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020. Aletha was born on December 28, 1927 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Leroy and Erna Potteiger. Her worship and love of Jesus consumed every part of her life.

Aletha is survived by her children, Craig Seltzer (Diane) of Chesapeake, VA and Deborah Scott (David) of West Orange, NJ. She leaves 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The Homegoing Service will be held at Colonial Baptist Church, Virginia Beach, VA at a later date. Burial will be at Paxtang Cemetery, Harrisburg, PA. Expressions may be given to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Colonial Baptist Church
Burial
Paxtang Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of your Mother. I will miss her so much and loved the way she took time to talk with me about anything that was bothering me. I will miss seeing you all when you would visit with your Mom.
Sharon Reid
Friend
May 7, 2020
Oh I am sorry to hear of Mrs. Seltzer's passing. She was a beloved resident of mine, and it was a true pleasure and honor to care for her. She was a true inspiration in her faith. To Debbie, and Craig and your families, I am praying for you and thinking of you. May God bring you peace during this time of sadness, and may you find hope and joy knowing your mother is dancing with the Almighty Father.
Coryn Schwark
Friend
