Aletha May Seltzer, 92, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020. Aletha was born on December 28, 1927 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Leroy and Erna Potteiger. Her worship and love of Jesus consumed every part of her life.
Aletha is survived by her children, Craig Seltzer (Diane) of Chesapeake, VA and Deborah Scott (David) of West Orange, NJ. She leaves 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The Homegoing Service will be held at Colonial Baptist Church, Virginia Beach, VA at a later date. Burial will be at Paxtang Cemetery, Harrisburg, PA. Expressions may be given to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.