Oh I am sorry to hear of Mrs. Seltzer's passing. She was a beloved resident of mine, and it was a true pleasure and honor to care for her. She was a true inspiration in her faith. To Debbie, and Craig and your families, I am praying for you and thinking of you. May God bring you peace during this time of sadness, and may you find hope and joy knowing your mother is dancing with the Almighty Father.

Coryn Schwark

Friend