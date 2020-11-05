1/2
Alex Harvey Adkins
Alex Harvey Adkins, 72, passed away on November 3, 2020. He was born in Longview, TX to the late Charles and Jane Adkins. He is also predeceased by his sister, Jeanine Adkins.

Alex proudly served his country in the United States Navy, retiring as a Commander. He continued his service with the Navy as a civilian attorney until his retirement. Alex received his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma in 1969 after three years. Following a few years of active duty, Alex continued his education at the University of Oklahoma to receive his Doctorate in Jurisprudence in 1974.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of over 45 years, Priscilla J. Adkins; his daughter, Paula Lana Adkins; his sister, Kathy Ann Adkins; along with extended family and friends. Alex was the most devoted and loving father; more than any mother or daughter could ask for.

A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel from 6-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to charity close to your heart. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
NOV
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
