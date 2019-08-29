The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Overstreet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Overstreet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex Overstreet Obituary
Gregory Alexander Overstreet, 32, passed away August 28, 2019, at home with his family present.

Alex was a graduate of Hickory High School, Chesapeake, and was a screen printer by trade. Alex was loved by many and had a genuine kind heart.

Survivors include his parents, Greg and Dona Overstreet; his sister and her husband, Rachel and Mike Brunner, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now