|
|
Gregory Alexander Overstreet, 32, passed away August 28, 2019, at home with his family present.
Alex was a graduate of Hickory High School, Chesapeake, and was a screen printer by trade. Alex was loved by many and had a genuine kind heart.
Survivors include his parents, Greg and Dona Overstreet; his sister and her husband, Rachel and Mike Brunner, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019