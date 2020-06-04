Alex Owens Jr., son of the late Alex Owens Sr. and the late Carrie Bell Owens was born on May 16, 1944 and departed peacefully at his residence on May 28, 2020. Alex received his grade school education through Norfolk Public Schools while last attending Booker T. Washington High School. He spent almost three decades working for DD Jones Trucking in Chesapeake, VA. He is predeceased by his father Alex Owens Sr., his mother Carrie Bell Owens and his wife Barbara S. Owens. He leaves to cherish his memory, sisters; Norma Owens-Corprew (James) of Norfolk, VA and Margie Boyd of Virginia Beach, VA, brothers; Frank Owens and Samuel Owens both of Norfolk, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. A visitation will begin at 11am on June 5 followed by a funeral at 1pm; both in accordance with the Phase 2 gathering guidelines. Funeral streaming link can be found on www.riddickfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 4, 2020.