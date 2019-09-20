Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Payne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex Payne Obituary
Our dear friend Captain Alex Payne died peacefully at his home on April 23rd, 2019 on Vashon Island, Washington at the age of 71.

Alex was born on November 14th, 1947 in Norfolk, Virginia & attended the University of Corpus Christi.

He is survived by his siblings Robert L Payne III,

Caroline Payne Read, nephew Christopher Read, niece Catherine Read and former wife Joanna Poelker of Fort Myers Florida.

Additionally, he is survived by a very large group of friends and who loved and cared for him.

Alex was preceded in death by his parents

Dr. Robert Payne Jr and Tunstall Graham Payne.

Alex relocated to Sanibel & Captiva Islands Florida in the 1970's and expanding on the fishing experience he developed as a youth became one on the islands top charter captains, beloved and

respected by his peers and many clients.

He was a true environmentalist respecting all sea & animal life and did everything he could to protect their habitat and well-being.

Alex was fun loving, kind, had a great sense of humor and held a respect for all humanity.

Alex is portrayed as the character "Big Alex" & "Felix Haynes" in many of Randy White's Doc Ford novels whose stories are focused on the Southwestern Florida barrier islands.

All who knew him miss him immensely and we wish him "fair winds and following seas"!
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.