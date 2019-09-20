|
|
Our dear friend Captain Alex Payne died peacefully at his home on April 23rd, 2019 on Vashon Island, Washington at the age of 71.
Alex was born on November 14th, 1947 in Norfolk, Virginia & attended the University of Corpus Christi.
He is survived by his siblings Robert L Payne III,
Caroline Payne Read, nephew Christopher Read, niece Catherine Read and former wife Joanna Poelker of Fort Myers Florida.
Additionally, he is survived by a very large group of friends and who loved and cared for him.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents
Dr. Robert Payne Jr and Tunstall Graham Payne.
Alex relocated to Sanibel & Captiva Islands Florida in the 1970's and expanding on the fishing experience he developed as a youth became one on the islands top charter captains, beloved and
respected by his peers and many clients.
He was a true environmentalist respecting all sea & animal life and did everything he could to protect their habitat and well-being.
Alex was fun loving, kind, had a great sense of humor and held a respect for all humanity.
Alex is portrayed as the character "Big Alex" & "Felix Haynes" in many of Randy White's Doc Ford novels whose stories are focused on the Southwestern Florida barrier islands.
All who knew him miss him immensely and we wish him "fair winds and following seas"!
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019