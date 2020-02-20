Home

Alexander Martin Reichardt

Alexander Martin Reichardt Obituary
08/27/1940 11/26/2019

He was born in Linden NJ & was living in Virginia Beach Virginia before transiting to his heavenly abode. He was totally devoted to his wife Margaret(passed) & lived his life with honor & integrity following Ascended Master Teachings. He is survived by his sister Virginia , three step children , nieces & nephews.

He was an architect, author, artist & professor. He was a master of miracles & strived daily to spiritually uplift all in whom he contacted.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020
