08/27/1940 11/26/2019
He was born in Linden NJ & was living in Virginia Beach Virginia before transiting to his heavenly abode. He was totally devoted to his wife Margaret(passed) & lived his life with honor & integrity following Ascended Master Teachings. He is survived by his sister Virginia , three step children , nieces & nephews.
He was an architect, author, artist & professor. He was a master of miracles & strived daily to spiritually uplift all in whom he contacted.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020