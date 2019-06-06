Alexander Mikhail Gusev, 35, died on May 31, 2019, as one of the victims of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shootings. He was born in Mogilev, Belarus. He came to the United States on May 31, 2003, 16 years to the day earlier. Looking for the American dream, he was only 21 years old then. Alex came without much money but he worked really hard and was able to graduate from ODU with a Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Science and Business Management without a student loan. He started working for the city of Virginia Beach as an intern, and by the end of his internship he was offered a full time position. Alex was a Right of Way agent for the Virginia Beach Public Works department, allowing him the opportunity to bring his mother from Belarus to join him in America. He was very active in his spare time playing volleyball, soccer for many years and never missed a game or a practice. He loved the ocean and surfing. Alex was an easy-going person with a great scene of humor. In his time here, he made many faithful friends and touched the lives of many others.Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Mikhail and Alena, his twin brother Aliaksei with his wife Olga and their daughter Arina.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Alexanderâ€™s gofundme account atwww.gofundme.com/support-alex-gusevs-family. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary