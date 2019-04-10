Alexander Paul Divaris, 40, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away April 8, 2019.Born in Cape Town, South Africa, Alex moved to Virginia Beach with his family at the age of three. He attended Norfolk Academy and graduated from the College of William and Mary (Class of 2001) where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Alex was an Executive Vice President at Divaris Real Estate, where he worked for 18 years. He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and served on the parish council. Alex was a founder of the CBDX and a board member of the CBDA. He was also a founder of Generation MOCA and a MOCA trustee. In 2014, he was named â€œTop 40 Under 40â€ by Inside Business for his professional achievements and contributions to the Hampton Roads community.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Emily Bachrach Divaris; children, Gabriel and Hazel Divaris; parents, Gerald and Anna Divaris, all of Virginia Beach; sister, Maria Hammerson of Los Angeles, CA; maternal grandmother, Pauline van der Spuy of Virginia Beach; and many other family members and friends.The family will receive friends at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Virginia Beach on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Trisagion prayer service at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at the church on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. by Fr. John Manuel. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Home, Great Neck Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Alex requested that memorial donations be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary