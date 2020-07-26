1/
Alexander Smith
Alexander Smith of Virginia Beach passed away with his family by his side on July 20th, 2020. His death was preceded by both his parents, Benjamin and Florine Smith, and his siblings, Benjamin G. Smith, Betty Gray Hardy, and Ann Dunn Craft. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years Florence, their devoted daughter, Sarah, and by many dear nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

Alexander was a graduate of UVA where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi. He proudly served as an officer in the United States Marine Corp. He graduated from the University of Virginia Law School and had his own Law firm in Norfolk, where he practiced Law for many years. He was also a United States Bankruptcy Trustee.

A great lover of dogs, he had over 14 dogs during his married life. He also loved running, and ran on the beach daily accompanied by at least four dogs. This earned him the nickname "the dog man of 80th St". He was an early member of the Tidewater Striders and ran in many marathons. A lifelong Episcopalian, he attended Galilee Episcopal Church, where he was a member of the St Andrew's Society. He volunteered with the Judeo-Christian Outreach and Meals on Wheels. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to be made to the SPCA of your choice or the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
