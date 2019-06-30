Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Berkley, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Berkley, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Stith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander "Doc" Stith Sr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander "Doc" Stith Sr., 92, of Norfolk passed peacefully on June 26, 2019 at 4:51 am. He was born May 13, 1927 in Ivor, Virginia to Eddie and Amanda (Ford) Stith. He was the youngest male to eighteen other siblings.

In 1967, he opened Stith Upholstery Shop on Campostella Road. This successful business became the patriarch of the family and surrounding communities; not a small feat for a man with a third grade education. Mr. Stith is known in the African American Community as a trailblazer and businessman. He was awarded businessman of the year by the Tidewater Area Business League in 1969.

He leaves his beloved sons: Alexander Stith Jr. (Brenda), Eric Stith (Sherry) and Michael Stith. He also leaves to cherish eight grandchildren: Dwayne, Hope, Kamille, Alexander III, Eric Jr., Miles, Ebony, and Michael Jr. Together their are twenty great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 02, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Home in Berkley with Pastor Larry Williams presiding. Viewing will also be held 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. before the service on Tuesday.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.