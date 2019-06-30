Alexander "Doc" Stith Sr., 92, of Norfolk passed peacefully on June 26, 2019 at 4:51 am. He was born May 13, 1927 in Ivor, Virginia to Eddie and Amanda (Ford) Stith. He was the youngest male to eighteen other siblings.



In 1967, he opened Stith Upholstery Shop on Campostella Road. This successful business became the patriarch of the family and surrounding communities; not a small feat for a man with a third grade education. Mr. Stith is known in the African American Community as a trailblazer and businessman. He was awarded businessman of the year by the Tidewater Area Business League in 1969.



He leaves his beloved sons: Alexander Stith Jr. (Brenda), Eric Stith (Sherry) and Michael Stith. He also leaves to cherish eight grandchildren: Dwayne, Hope, Kamille, Alexander III, Eric Jr., Miles, Ebony, and Michael Jr. Together their are twenty great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 02, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Home in Berkley with Pastor Larry Williams presiding. Viewing will also be held 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. before the service on Tuesday. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019