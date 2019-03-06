Alexander Y. Ibanez, 35, passed away in January 2019. Alex was born to Hiroichi and Susan Ibanez in Keflavik, Iceland. He spent much of his early childhood in the Philippines before moving to Norfolk, Virginia in late elementary school. He graduated from Lake Taylor High School in 2002. Alex was a sweet goofy boy who loved to draw, play with bugs in the creek, and garden.As an adult his hobbies included gardening, gaming, and cooking. Alex was a kind man, considerate especially to his mother and his young nieces and nephew. Knowing that Alex trusted in Jesus comforts us at this time.He is survived by his parents, Hiroichi (Tony) and Susan Ibanez of Norfolk, Virginia, his brother and sister-in-law Erik and Emily Ibanez and their children; Madelyn, Cailin, Daryl, and Kathryn. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary