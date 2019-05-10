The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra Pitsielis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra I. Pitsielis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alexandra I. Pitsielis Obituary
Alexandra I. Pitsielis, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in a local hospital. Born in Cyprus, she was the daughter of the late Eleni Neophytou Demetriou and Neothytos Demetriou. Mrs. Pitsielis was a longtime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 59 years, Ioannis Pitsielis; 2 sons, Neophytos Pitsielis (Tawnya) of Chesapeake and Panayiotis Pitsielis (Katrina) of Norfolk; 2 sisters, Christina Georgiou of England and Andrea George (Savvas) of Cyprus;a brother, Odysseus Demetriou (Stella) of Cyprus; and 3 grandchildren, Johnathan, Flora and Noah.A Trisagion service will be conducted tonight (Friday) at 6:00 p.m. in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. The funeral will be held on at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral with Fr. George Bessinas officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now