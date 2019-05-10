|
Alexandra I. Pitsielis, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in a local hospital. Born in Cyprus, she was the daughter of the late Eleni Neophytou Demetriou and Neothytos Demetriou. Mrs. Pitsielis was a longtime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 59 years, Ioannis Pitsielis; 2 sons, Neophytos Pitsielis (Tawnya) of Chesapeake and Panayiotis Pitsielis (Katrina) of Norfolk; 2 sisters, Christina Georgiou of England and Andrea George (Savvas) of Cyprus;a brother, Odysseus Demetriou (Stella) of Cyprus; and 3 grandchildren, Johnathan, Flora and Noah.A Trisagion service will be conducted tonight (Friday) at 6:00 p.m. in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. The funeral will be held on at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral with Fr. George Bessinas officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019