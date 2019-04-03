Resources More Obituaries for Alexandra Pollard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alexandra "Sandy" Pollard

Obituary Condolences Flowers Captain Alexandra â€œSandyâ€ Pollard, USNR (Ret.), 73, passed away at Chesapeake General Hospital on March 22, 2019. She was born in Trenton, NJ on June 6, 1945. Shortly after graduating from Cathedral High School she entered Newark City Hospital School of Nursing, Newark, New Jersey; graduating in 1966. Sandy was commissioned as an Ensign into the Navy Nurse Corps in February 1967. After completing Womenâ€™s Officer School in Newport, RI, she reported to her first assignment at Naval Hospital St. Albans, New York. Her Active Duty assignments include Naval Hospitals Annapolis, Maryland, Newport Rhode Island, Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico, and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), Portsmouth, VA.During her career she earned a Bachelor of Science degree, dual major, in Nursing and Business Management from Salve Regina University, Newport, RI in 1977. Sandy went on to earn masterâ€™s degrees in Public Administration, Information Systems, and Human Resource Management from Golden Gate University, San Francisco, CA. Transferring to the Naval Reserves in 1982, her assignments included Civilian Humanitarian Contingency Health System, Norfolk VA, Naval Air Reserve, Norfolk, VA, Operational Healthcare Support Unit, Det. S, Boone Clinic, Norfolk VA, Naval Air Reserve Unit, Sewells Point, Norfolk, VA and NMCP. A true team player, she selflessly supported Operations Desert Shield/Storm and Noble Eagle during mass mobilizations. Throughout her faithful years of service, she held numerous positions including, Equal Opportunity Officer, POMI Officer, interim Executive and Administrative Officer, and Commanding Officer for five years. After completing years of honorable service on both Active and Reserve Duty, she began her Civil service employment in October 1986 at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and completed her career at Branch Health Clinic NAVSTA Norfolk in February 2019, where she retired. A founding member of the National Naval Officersâ€™ Association (NNOA), she served as membership chairman and on numerous committees. She loved mentoring the junior officers who followed in her footsteps. Sandy remained active in the NNOA, serving as the Retired and Reserve representative at the time of her homecoming. Sandy was involved in numerous community activities including the Virginia Arts Festival, International Tattoo and coordinated medical support for the Navy Junior NROTC Leadership Academy. She was predeceased by her parents Alexander and Catherine Garrison and her husband of 16 years, DTC Edgar S. Pollard, USN (Ret.). Sandy is survived by her sister, HM1 Edna M. Garrison, USN (Ret.), the Pollard Family; a host of cousins, friends and her Navy family.A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W Berkley Ave., Norfolk, VA. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 5. 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Norfolk. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries