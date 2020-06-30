Alexis Smith-Russell
Alexis Smith-Russell entered her eternal rest on July 23, 2020. Alexis was from Liberty Park and educated in Norfolk Public Schools. Alexis was a Norfolk State University Graduate Class of 1980 and received her Masters Degree in Special Education. Alexis was a life long educator retiring from Hickory Middle School. Alexis dedicated her life to the ministry at Second Calvary Baptist Church where she placed her hands in every pot that she could but her passion was the usher and the children's ministry. Alexis leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved son Keenan Smith of Norfolk,VA; grandson Isaiah of Jacksonville, Fl; brothers Eric and Nathaniel of Norfolk; Daryl (Cheryl) of Washington, DC; Michael (Bernadine) of Hanover,MD; sisters; Yvette and Myra of Norfolk,Va; Muriel of San Diego, CA; and her best friend Linda Johnson, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be June 30 12noon-5pm at Riddick Funeral Service; and a graveside service July 1 1pm at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. www.riddickfuneralservices.com


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
JUL
1
Funeral
JUL
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
