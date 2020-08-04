1/1
Alfred A. Coward
Alfred A. Coward, 82, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on August 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Germaine and James Coward. He was a Coast Guard veteran, Deputy Norfolk Sheriff's Office, Marriage Commissioner for Norfolk and retired as Magistrate for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Alfred is survived by his wife, Mildred Coward of 31 years; son, Kevin Coward and wife, Rachel; step-sons, Mark MacDonald and Brian MacDonald; grandchildren, Korbin Coward and Kira Coward.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his honor, to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 224 S. Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
