Alfred Ellis Abiouness, 88, died on May 6, 2020, in the city in which he was born â€" and which he always loved: Norfolk.
Al was born on November 20, 1931, the son of Younis and Violette Azar Abiouness, both immigrants from Lebanon. Al grew up speaking English and Arabic, which served him well during future building projects in Egypt and the Middle East. As a child, Al spent much of his time outside: both on the water and in his family's backyard basketball court.
Al attended Holy Trinity Catholic High School (class of â€˜49), where he played basketball, football, and baseball â€" including on two Catholic League state championship teams â€" and was named an all-state forward.
In 1953, he graduated from the University of Notre Dame and joined the Navy. He spent three years in active duty, followed by two decades in the Naval Reserve. Many will remember Al as owner of the Ebbtide in Ocean View, which he bought as he was completing active service. He wanted to bring live bands so young people had a place to dance.
At the age of 35, Al took Kay Whitley out on a blind date. Three years later, more than 600 people attended their wedding, all turning out to see this "confirmed bachelor" finally get married. Kay took him off the market for good; they remained together for just shy of five decades.
In 1963, he founded Abiouness, Cross & Bradshaw, a structural engineering firm that stayed in the same office for the next 45 years â€" and that had a lasting impact on the city of Norfolk.
Some of Al's many development projects included the Lance Industrial Park, 150 W. Main Street, Town Point Center, Norfolk Public Health Center, TCC Roper Performing Arts Center, and Attucks Theatre. His work also took him further afield: to the Town Center development in Virginia Beach and a Holiday Inn in Jordan. One of his last and proudest accomplishments was the $300 million waterfront housing development in East Beach.
All throughout his life, Al was incredibly devoted to the city of Norfolk, and wholly committed to making it a better place. He served as the president of Norfolk Sports Club and the president of Tidewater Professional Sports, as a board member for Old Dominion and Bon Secours, and, from 1971-1992, as a member and chairman of the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority. He was also one of the original investors in the Norfolk Tides, and was instrumental in the 2004 effort to bring an MLB team to the city.
Al will be remembered as a true businessman â€" the kind who could be trusted with nothing more than a handshake. Al was known for always keeping his word, and for his determination and ingenuity: No matter how insurmountable a project or problem seemed, he somehow found a way to get it done. He was also generous with his time, mentoring many young developers and engineers over the years.
But, while Al worked hard, he still knew how to have fun. Anywhere there was live music, you could probably find him and Kay dancing and laughing the night away with their friends. He spent every Saturday on the golf course â€" a deal he joked was in his "marriage contract" â€" and was an extrovert who could make friends with anybody. (Having lived in Norfolk nearly all his life, he couldn't travel a block without running into at least one person he knew.)
Al leaves behind a legacy â€" through his faith, his family, his business â€" that is literally wrought into the foundation of Norfolk, and his contributions to this city and this world shall never be forgotten.
Al is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughter Nicole (John); his son, Alfred; his sister, Gloria Pierre; his cousin, Peter Abiouness and family; and the latest love of his life, his grandson, Bodhi.
The family would like to thank the staff at Harbor's Edge and his friend Jimmy Rockett for their warm and devoted care. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested in-memoriam donations to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters or another organization of the donor's choice.
A celebration of Al's life â€" where we shall toast him with a beer, a dirty martini, or a glass of Abiouness wine â€" will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.