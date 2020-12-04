1/1
Alfred Jack Johnson Sr.
1926 - 2020
Alfred Jack Johnson, Sr. slipped into the arms of his Savior, Thursday, November 26, 2020. Alfred was born October 30, 1926 in Norfolk, Virginia. Alfred was a WWII Veteran and a retired postal worker. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Alice Cook Johnson, his son Alfred Johnson,Jr. and daughter, Dianne J. Sanders. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Helen Copeland; his faithful daughter and caregiving son-in-law, LaCountess and Edward Jernigan, daughter, Kathryn Johnson; and five sons, Frank, Maurice , Robert , Kevin , and Gregory Johnson. Alfred also leaves to cherish his memory a host of grandchildren and other relatives.A visitation will be December 6 from 11am-4pm and funeral December 7 10am at Riddick Funeral Service and interment in Albert G. Horton Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Live stream link at www.riddickfuneralservices.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
11:00 - 04:00 PM
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
DEC
7
Funeral
10:00 AM
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
